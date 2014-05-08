PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 CBS Corp, owner of the most watched U.S. television network, reported higher quarterly earnings, helped by increased licensing of its shows and higher payments from cable and satellite operators that carry its channels.
The company's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $468 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $463 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4.5 percent to $3.86 billion in the quarter ended March 31.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banc Of California reaches cooperation agreement with legion partners asset management
* The ensign group announces sale-leaseback transaction with mainstreet health investments inc.