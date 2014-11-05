Nov 5 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher distribution revenue from licensing its television shows.

However, net income from continuing operations slid to $72 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $431 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's cost rose as it spent more on television programming, including NFL games.

Revenue rose to $3.37 billion from $3.30 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)