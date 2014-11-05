Nov 5 CBS Corp, owner of the
most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 2 percent rise
in quarterly revenue, driven by higher distribution revenue from
licensing its television shows.
However, net income from continuing operations slid to $72
million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept
30, from $431 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's cost rose as it spent more on television
programming, including NFL games.
Revenue rose to $3.37 billion from $3.30 billion.
