Feb 12 CBS Corp, owner of the
most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 3 percent rise
in quarterly revenue, helped by its Thursday night football
broadcasts.
The company's revenue increased to $3.68 billion in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $3.57 billion a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $402 million,
from $422 million a year earlier.
But earnings per share rose to 77 cents from 69 cents as the
weighted average number of common shares outstanding declined.
CBS won the rights to broadcast eight Thursday night NFL
games during the 2014 season, giving it one of the most highly
prized programs on a night coveted by advertisers.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Ted
Kerr)