BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
LOS ANGELES Aug 2 CBS Corp is not looking to sell its outdoor advertising business but will consider any offers at the "right price," Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Thursday.
"We are not actively in the market to sell it. We are very pleased with how it's performing," Moonves told analysts on a conference call following the company's quarterly earnings report.
"A couple people asked to look at it," he added. "If somebody came along with the right price, we would have to take a serious look at it." (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.