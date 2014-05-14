(Adds CEO comments, details on fall lineup)
By Liana B. Baker
May 14 Top-rated U.S. television network CBS
unveiled on Wednesday a fall primetime lineup with added
National Football League games, a heavy dose of spinoffs and
dramas, and a final season of its long-running comedy hit "Two
and a Half Men."
CBS leads in total viewers with an average audience of 10.8
million in primetime, but it fell below NBC and Fox, which aired
the NFL's Super Bowl this season, in the demographic most prized
by advertisers, ages 18 to 49.
The network will add seven NFL telecasts, mostly on Thursday
nights, after signing a one-year contract to pick up games that
already air on the league-owned NFL Network. NFL games regularly
rank among the most-watched programs on U.S. television.
The upcoming schedule "is pretty ambitious on our part," CBS
CEO Leslie Moonves told reporters. "Having football makes it
better."
CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, will also roll out spinoffs
of naval intelligence drama "NCIS," on Tuesdays, with a version
set in New Orleans. There are now three editions of NCIS on the
network. "CSI: Cyber," a high-tech spinoff of its crime scene
mainstay CSI, will air on Sundays.
Another new CBS drama is "Madam Secretary," starring film
actor Tea Leoni as a newly appointed Secretary of State, based
loosely on Hillary Clinton as well as Condoleezza Rice and
Madeleine Albright.
CBS' new comedy entrants were lean, with only one comedy
added for the fall, "The McCarthys," about a sports-crazed
Boston family. Later in the year it will add Matthew Perry's
"The Odd Couple."
CBS is the third network Perry has tried to score a
post-"Friends" hit with. His previous shows on NBC and ABC were
both canceled after less than a year.
CBS' new shows will complement a stable of hits including
"NCIS," the top-rated drama, and "The Big Bang Theory," the
top-rated comedy.
"Two and a Half Men" will air for a 12th and final season,
CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler said. The show stars Jon
Cryer and Ashton Kutcher, who replaced Charlie Sheen after he
was fired in 2011 for erratic off-screen behavior as well as a
vicious public dispute with the show's producers.
CBS will present clips of its new shows to advertisers in
New York on Wednesday afternoon as part of the upfronts, an
annual rite when broadcasters try to persuade advertisers to
spend billions of dollars of commercial time during their new
shows.
CBS shares were down 2 percent to $55.85 in mid-afternoon
trading.
