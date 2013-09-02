Sept 2 CBS Corp said it has reached an agreement with
Time Warner Cable Inc to end a month-long blackout of its stations in
New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.
The two sides had been at odds since Aug. 2, when talks broke down over
CBS's demand that the so-called "retransmission fees" be increased in order for
Time Warner to continue carrying its signal. Time Warner wanted to also receive
CBS programming for its digital outlets without paying additional costs.
Under the agreement, programming on all networks resumed at 6 p.m. EDT (2200
GMT) on Monday, the two sides said in a joint statement. The agreement covers
CBS's Showtime premium cable channel as well.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Talks intensified in late August, according to a person with knowledge of
the negotiations, after CBS Corp began airing ads in the three markets
that urged fans to switch television providers before the start of the
professional and college football seasons.
The ads, which feature a much-anticipated matchup between star sibling NFL
quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, were designed to highlight what Time Warner
subscribers would miss should the blackout in those major markets extend into
the rabidly followed football season.
Analysts had predicted the blackout - affecting more than 3 million homes -
would end around the NFL regular-season kickoff on Sept. 8, as both sides fear a
backlash from irate football fans blocked from watching the hugely popular
sport.
"They both realize that this was the big skirmish ahead of them, when TV
viewers started paying attention after the doldrums of the summer," said sports
TV consultant Ed Desser, a former top National Basketball Association executive,
said when the ads first appeared.
The CBS ad included shots of the Manning brothers, who will face each other
in a Sept. 15 game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants.
CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said in a statement: "We are receiving
fair compensation for CBS content and we also have the ability to monetize our
content going forward on all the new, developing platforms that are right now
transforming the way people watch television.
"We wanted to hold down costs and retain our ability to deliver a great
video experience to our customers," Time Warner Cable Chairman and Chief
Executive Glenn Britt said in a separate statement. "While we certainly didn't
get everything we wanted, ultimately we ended up in a much better place than
when we started."