By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, July 23 Millions of Time Warner Cable
customers will get an extra day to watch CBS shows before the
companies' programming agreement expires in large markets such
as New York and Los Angeles, both companies confirmed on
Tuesday.
The deadline to hammer out a new agreement between Time
Warner Cable, the second largest U.S. cable operator,
and CBS, the No. 1 rated broadcast network, has been moved to
Thursday at 9 a.m. EDT from Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT.
The deadline was extended not because there was any progress
in talks but because of a technicality related to U.S. Federal
Communications Commission rule about pulling signals during a
"sweeps" period, according to a source familiar with the matter.
CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves
issued a memo to employees on Tuesday over the programming fight
with Time Warner Cable that threatens to pull popular shows like
"The Big Bang Theory" off the air in several major markets.
Threats of blackouts have become increasingly common in the
TV business as networks, which provide programming, and cable
operators, which transmit that content into living rooms around
the country, battle over terms in contentious negotiations.
The negotiations over how much Time Warner Cable will pay
CBS to carry the network in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas are
stalled, according to the memo.
"We have offered Time Warner Cable a short-term extension as
we continue to negotiate, but to date they have refused,"
Moonves wrote in the memo, calling the fight a "crucial
struggle."
A Time Warner Cable spokeswoman said in response that it had
not refused an offer and "we'd be happy to consider an extension
offer, but right now we want to continue to negotiate to try to
reach an agreement before the expiration."
For several quarters Moonves has trumpeted retransmission
fees - an industry term for how much cable, satellite and
telecommunications operators pay broadcast networks to carry the
channel - which bring in sizable revenue. CBS has said it is on
track to generate $1 billion in these types of fees by 2017.