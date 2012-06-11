JUNE 11 CBS Operations Inc, a wholly
owned subsidiary of CBS Corp, on Monday sold $900
million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said market
sources.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned total of $800 million.
Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the active
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CBS OPERATIONS INC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 7/1/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.858 FIRST PAY 1/1/2013
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.191 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/20/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.85 PCT MATURITY 7/1/2042
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.406 FIRST PAY 1/1/2013
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.018 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/20/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS