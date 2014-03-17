BRIEF-DiaMedica presents updated positive dm199 phase 1b trial identifying a superior subcutaneous delivery profile
March 17 Outdoor advertising company CBS Outdoor Americas Inc plans to raise up to $560 million through an initial public offering of 20 million shares, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The company, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp, said the shares are expected to be priced at between $26 and $28 per share.
* Plans to offer $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Knight Therapeutics announces the Canadian Commercialization of Movantik