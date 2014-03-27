March 27 CBS Outdoor Americas Inc said it priced its initial public offering at $28 per share, valuing the outdoor advertising company at about $3.36 billion.

CBS Outdoor, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp, will raise about $560 million from the offering of 20 million shares at that price, which is at the high end of its planned $26 and $28 range.

The company's shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CBSO." (Reporting by Avik Das and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)