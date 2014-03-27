PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 CBS Outdoor Americas Inc said it priced its initial public offering at $28 per share, valuing the outdoor advertising company at about $3.36 billion.
CBS Outdoor, part of media conglomerate CBS Corp, will raise about $560 million from the offering of 20 million shares at that price, which is at the high end of its planned $26 and $28 range.
The company's shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CBSO." (Reporting by Avik Das and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.