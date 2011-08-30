* Libya's Foreign Bank owns 12 percent of CBZ Holdings
* H1 after-tax profit $13.7 mln, versus $6.4 mln
* Assets grow to $945 million, vs $595 million
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Aug 30 CBZ Holdings , Zimbabwe's
largest banking group, said it would not be affected by having
Libyan investors, when reporting first-half earnings had more
than doubled.
Libya Foreign Bank, which has a 12 percent stake in CBZ, is
wholly owned by that country's central bank.
"Whoever controls the central bank, controls the bank (Libya
Foreign Bank). To us it does not matter, whether they want to
sell or not. There is absolutely no contagion effect," chief
executive officer Nyasha Makuvise said on Tuesday after an
analyst briefing.
CBZ's basic earnings per share rose 116 percent to 2.18
cents, underpinned by foreign currency trading. Post-tax profit
rose a similar proportion to $13.7 million.
Assets grew 60 percent to $953 million, while deposits rose
73 percent to $815 million.
Banks have been recovering from hyperinflation which peaked
at 500 billion percent in December 2008 and destroyed the local
currency. That forced the government to adopt foreign
currencies, chiefly the dollar and South African rand.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Dan Lalor)