* Libya's Foreign Bank owns 12 percent of CBZ Holdings

* H1 after-tax profit $13.7 mln, versus $6.4 mln

* Assets grow to $945 million, vs $595 million

By Nelson Banya

HARARE, Aug 30 CBZ Holdings , Zimbabwe's largest banking group, said it would not be affected by having Libyan investors, when reporting first-half earnings had more than doubled.

Libya Foreign Bank, which has a 12 percent stake in CBZ, is wholly owned by that country's central bank.

"Whoever controls the central bank, controls the bank (Libya Foreign Bank). To us it does not matter, whether they want to sell or not. There is absolutely no contagion effect," chief executive officer Nyasha Makuvise said on Tuesday after an analyst briefing.

CBZ's basic earnings per share rose 116 percent to 2.18 cents, underpinned by foreign currency trading. Post-tax profit rose a similar proportion to $13.7 million.

Assets grew 60 percent to $953 million, while deposits rose 73 percent to $815 million.

Banks have been recovering from hyperinflation which peaked at 500 billion percent in December 2008 and destroyed the local currency. That forced the government to adopt foreign currencies, chiefly the dollar and South African rand. (Editing by Ed Stoddard and Dan Lalor)