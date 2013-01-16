DUBLIN Jan 16 C&C Group PLC : * Re-affirms guidance for FY op profit at lower end of 112 million-118 million

euro range * Says Ireland trading improved in Q3 with volumes up 1.8 percent; Christmas

trading ahead of expectations * Says UK LAD and cider 'very challenging', festive trading period in UK

'muted' * International division cider and beer volume up 28 percent in Q3, Magners

Australia distribution issues a drag