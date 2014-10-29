DUBLIN Oct 29 C&C Group PLC : * Operating profit 69.2 million euros in 6 months to August 31; net reveue +

9.3% to 368.1MLN EUR * Says earnings growth Ireland and Scotland offset by challenges in the US and

England & Wales * Proposed interim dividend 4.5 cent per share, up 4.7 percent y/y * Says Spirit acquisition would offer enhanced position in an

important market