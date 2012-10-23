UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 23 C&C Group PLC : * Conditionally agreed to acquire Vermont hard cider company for a gross
consideration of US$305 million * Expects the transaction is expected to be immediately earnings accretive * It is anticipated that the transaction will complete by the end of the
group`s current financial year
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources