UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc said it expects to cut 180 jobs, or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities.
The company said it intends to consolidate production from sites in Shepton Mallet, England and Borrisoleigh, Ireland into its manufacturing site in Clonmel, Ireland.
C&C, which distributes AB InBev's beers brands in Scotland and Ireland, said 127 jobs would be lost in the UK and 54 jobs would be cut in Ireland. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.