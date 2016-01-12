Jan 12 Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc said it expects to cut 180 jobs, or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities.

The company said it intends to consolidate production from sites in Shepton Mallet, England and Borrisoleigh, Ireland into its manufacturing site in Clonmel, Ireland.

C&C, which distributes AB InBev's beers brands in Scotland and Ireland, said 127 jobs would be lost in the UK and 54 jobs would be cut in Ireland. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)