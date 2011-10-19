DUBLIN Oct 17 The head of Irish drinks group C&C stepped down on Wednesday after re-affirming the company's full-year profit guidance despite a weak summer and poor sales in its Irish home market.

John Dunsmore will leave his role as Chief Executive at the end of the year to be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Stephen Glancey, the company said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the move.

C&C said it increased sales in its main cider brand Magners by 4.9 percent, but said its Bulmers brand saw a volume fall of 3.5 percent in Ireland.

The company re-affirmed its operating profit guidance of 108-115 million euros for the full year to February 2012.

First-half operating profit was up 7.8 percent to 67.4 million euros, while earnings per share were up 7.1 percent to 16.5 euro cent.

It increased interim dividends by 11 percent to 3.67 cents per share.

C&C Group shares closed at 2.84 euros on Tuesday, a fall of 22 percent since full-year results were announced on May 18, compared to a fall of 13 percent for the broader Irish market. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)