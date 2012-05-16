* Meets forecasts with 111 mln euro year operating profit
* Says too early to say if will match profit in coming year
DUBLIN May 16 Irish cider-maker C&C is
uncertain whether a sales boost from this summer's Olympics and
European football championships will be enough to grow its
bottom line this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
C&C, which sells cider under the Magners and Bulmers brands,
posted a nine percent rise in operating profit to 111 million
euros for the 12 months to February, in line with analysts'
expectations.
But the company said the trading environment in its core UK
and Irish markets was too volatile to give a forecast for the
coming year.
"It's very difficult to predict," Chief Executive Stephen
Glancey told journalists.
The European Championships in June and Olympic Games in July
and August will likely boost sales, but it is unclear whether
they will make up for a weak consumer environment and poor
spring weather in the British Isles, he said. Last year's first
quarter was also boosted by a British royal wedding.
"We'd probably envisage a tougher first quarter (to the end
of May) and a better second quarter (to end-August)," Glancey
said.
The company will make its first forecast for the full year
in June, he said.
C&C's managed to increase operating profit last year despite
a 4.8 percent fall in revenues as it cut lower margin brands.
The group's operating margin increased 2.9 percentage points to
23.1 percent.
C&C shares were down 1.75 percent at 0752 GMT, slightly more
than the broader Irish market.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)