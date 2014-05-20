UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN May 20 C&C Group PLC : * FY adjusted EPS rises 5.7 percent to 0.295 euros * 2013/14 FY revenue up 30 percent to 620.2 million euros * FY dividend per share 10 euro cents, up 14.3 percent
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources