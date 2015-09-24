Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects to add source link in text) Sept 24 * C&C Group has held talks with Carlsberg about deal to buy its UK business as recently as last month - FT * Discussions between C&C Group and Carlsberg took place over the summer, with advisers working with both companies-FT,citing sources * Deal talks between C&C Group and Carlsberg stopped towards the end of August and it is unclear whether they will be restarted-FT,citing sources * Source: (on.ft.com/1iy9aBd)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.