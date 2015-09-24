(Corrects to add source link in text) Sept 24 * C&C Group has held talks with Carlsberg about deal to buy its UK business as recently as last month - FT * Discussions between C&C Group and Carlsberg took place over the summer, with advisers working with both companies-FT,citing sources * Deal talks between C&C Group and Carlsberg stopped towards the end of August and it is unclear whether they will be restarted-FT,citing sources * Source: (on.ft.com/1iy9aBd)