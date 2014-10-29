DUBLIN Oct 29 Shares in Irish cider maker C&C
Group Plc dropped 8 percent on Wednesday after it
reported a sharp decline in profitability in its U.S. and UK
cider businesses, days after it announced a surprise approach
for UK pub chain Spirit.
Shares in the company are down by over 12 percent since it
announced last week it had made an approach about buying the
1,200 pub chain, with some analysts questioning the company's
ability to manage the asset and the level of possible cost
savings.
Spirit rejected the approach, but C&C has until Nov. 20 to
submit a firm, improved offer to fend off a rival bid by Greene
King. C&C said it was not allowed to give full-year
profit guidance under takeover rules.
"The fall seems to be due to a combination of factors: A
sharp deterioration in the U.S. business, the fact that there is
no guidance for the full year and a lot of uncertainty about
strategic rational on the Spirit bid," said Merrion Capital
analyst David Holohan.
C&C said in a statement that its volumes in the U.S were
down 21 in the first six months and operating profit was 90
percent lower.
The U.S. market is a relatively small part of C&C's
business, accounting for 0.7 million euros of profit in the
first half. C&C said it made an operating profit of 69.2
million euros in the period, down 2.7 percent from a year
earlier.
Chief Executive Stephen Glancey said the company planned to
stay in the U.S. market for the "long haul" and said it expected
to return to meaningful growth in time.
Operating profit in England and Wales was down by 37
percent, with Glancey describing the English cider market
remained "incredibly competitive." Part of the problem was C&C's
lack of scale, he said.
Glancey declined to give additional details of its approach
for Spirit group or whether an improved bid was planned, but
said C&C was looking for the best return on capital and said
several executives had first-hand knowledge of Spirit's
business.
Goodbody stockbrokers said it planned to cut its forecast
for C&C's full year profit by around 7 percent.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)