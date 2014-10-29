(Updates share price, CEO comments on Spirit bid)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN Oct 29 Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc
on Wednesday defended its bid to buy British pub chain
Spirit, arguing it needs greater scale to battle
competition in England, where profits dropped sharply.
An almost three percent dip in third-quarter profit, a
lacklustre performance in its key markets and worries over its
strategy after the bid helped send C&C shares down more than 7
percent to their lowest level in over two years.
C&C has lost 15 percent of its value since it said last week
that it had made an approach for 1,200 pub chain Spirit, a deal
it hopes would boost sales of its drinks brands, which include
Magners cider and Tennent's lager. Analysts have questioned
potential savings from a takeover, and the company's ability to
manage the additional assets.
Chief Executive Stephen Glancey said the purchase of pubs by
brewers had a long history of success in Britain, and argued his
executives had experience in the market.
"The combination of cash flow coming from brand ownership
and distribution has proved to be quite a powerful concept,"
Glancey said. Spirit is particularly attractive because of its
exposure to London, he added.
Spirit, which has recommended a rival offer from Greene King
, has rebuffed C&C's approach. A source with knowledge of
the deal said the C&C offer was slightly higher than the Greene
King bid of 109.5p per share, valuing the chain at 723 million
pounds. It also had a larger cash component, the source said.
C&C has until Nov. 20 to submit a firm, improved offer to
secure the pub chain. Glancey declined to comment on whether the
group could improve on Greene King's offer.
In the quarter, C&C reported a 2.7 percent drop in operating
profit to 69.2 million euros, dented by a drop in the United
States and tougher competition in Britain.
C&C said volumes in the U.S -- which accounted for just 0.7
million euros of profit -- were down 21 in the first six months,
with operating profit 90 percent lower. Operating profit in
England and Wales was down by 37 percent.
Glancey told analysts that C&C planned to stay in the U.S.
market for the "long haul" and said it expected to return to
meaningful growth in time.
C&C shares briefly fell to 3.29 euros at 0953 GMT, down 11
percent from the opening, but recovered to 3.46 euros by 1120.
"The fall seems to be due to a combination of factors: A
sharp deterioration in the U.S. business, the fact that there is
no guidance for the full year and a lot of uncertainty about
strategic rational on the Spirit bid," said Merrion Capital
analyst David Holohan.
C&C said it was not allowed to give full-year profit
guidance under takeover rules.
Stockbroker Goodbody said it planned to cut its forecast for
C&C's full year profit by around 7 percent.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes and
Clara Ferreira Marques)