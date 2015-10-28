DUBLIN Oct 28 Irish cider maker C&C has
no plans to retreat from its less profitable U.S. and English
operations, the chief executive of the Irish company said on
Wednesday, rebuffing an activist investor's call to focus its
efforts on Ireland and Scotland.
Minority shareholder Orange Capital earlier this month
called in a Financial Times interview for C&C, whose brands
include Magners, Bulmers and Tennents, to sell its U.S.
operations, cut back in England, and focus resources on its core
Scottish and Irish markets.
But Chief Executive Stephen Glancey told Reuters England was
too important a market to leave and that it was "not the best
time to optimise value" of U.S. assets.
"We're not going to give up on the UK market ... we think
it's really critical for the brand value long-term that we keep
it alive and healthy," Glancey said.
Instead, he said C&C was watching the proposed merger of
SABMiller and AB InBev to see what asset
disposals might occur as a result.
"With all the changes in the industry, opportunities might
come our way," he said. "It could lead to some asset disposals,
some brand disposals, and it could lead to other people looking
for collaboration across other territories."
C&C on Wednesday reported a 9.5 percent fall in operating
profit in the six months to the end of August, in part due to
what it described as one-off factors in its Scottish and Irish
markets, including poor summer weather and changes in
distribution.
Annual profit would be hit by around 10 million euros ($11
million), it said.
Operating profit in its small North American operations fell
61 percent. The England and Wales business made an operating
margin of 13 percent compared with 21 percent in Ireland.
Goodbody Stockbrokers said it would cut its forecast for
annual earnings before interest and tax to 105 million euros.
But C&C did fulfil one of the demands made by 5 percent
shareholder Orange Capital, promising to return 100 million
euros of capital to shareholders through share buybacks by July.
Chief Financial Officer Kenny Neison said the return
indicated there was "nothing in the pipeline" in terms of
acquisitions.
C&C shares were up 0.5 percent by 0830 GMT.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)