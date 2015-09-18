JAKARTA, Sept 18 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) will become the new controlling shareholder of PT Bank Windu Kentjana International Tbk , Luianto Sudarmana, the president director of the Indonesian lender, told reporters on Friday.

If the deal goes ahead, it would be a rare case where a foreign bank is allowed to own more than 40 percent of an Indonesian lender and could pave the way for more acquisitions in the sector.

Indonesian tycoon Johnny Wiraatmadja owned 61.2 percent of Bank Windu as of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

An official at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority said in June that CCB would be permitted to own more than 40 percent of a merged Indonesian bank should it buy stakes in two separate lenders and combine them into a single entity.

