SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 1 Baosteel Group
Corporation, the parent of China's Baoshan Iron & Steel
, was the seller in a $267 million sale of China
Construction Bank Corp shares earlier this week, two
sources with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on
Thursday.
The sale of 400 million Hong Kong-listed shares of CCB took
place on Tuesday at a price of HK$5.19 each, raising HK$2.076
billion ($267 million), but no seller was identified at the
time. The sources could not be named because details of the sale
aren't public.
Deutsche Bank was sole bookrunner in the sale.
($1 = 7.776 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Kelvin Soh in Hong
Kong; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)