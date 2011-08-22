* LGFV loans at 10 pct of all lending, or 580 bln yuan
* LGFV NPL ratio at 1.1 pct, slightly higher than overall
* CCB says BofA is long-term investor, hasn't heard of stake
sale
By Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 22 China Construction
Bank (CCB) dismissed concerns about rising bad debts
on Monday and said its relationship with Bank of America
remains strong despite talk its U.S. partner and shareholder may
sell part of its stake.
The reassurances on bad debts from the world's No. 2 bank by
market value follow widespread investors' worries that asset
quality could severely deteriorate should the Chinese economy
slow.
Loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFV), which
have been singled out as a potential hotspot for souring
lending, now make up about 10 percent of CCB's total advances at
about 580 billion yuan, said the bank's Chairman Guo Shuqing.
Such loans had a non-performing loan ratio of about 1.1
percent, roughly in line with the 1.03 percent seen for all
loans and advances, Guo told a news conferenceon Monday after
reporting a strong 31 percent rise in its first-half net profit.
Some 93 percent of all the bank's loans to local government
were backed by cash flows or provisions, the bank said, meaning
there is an underlying revenue generator or assets such as land
to back up the loan.
"Loans to local governments is not a recent phenomenon,"
said CCB's President Zhang. "It is not something that appeared
in the past two to three years, and we have been extending loans
to LGFVs for years."
China's local provincial or city governments are banned from
borrowing directly from banks, so many of them set up financing
vehicles that take loans to pay for infrastructure projects.
These companies have chalked up an estimated 10.7 trillion yuan
($1.6 trillion) worth of loans as of end-2010, according to
China's state auditor.
SUB-DEBT FOR TIER 2 CAPITAL
CCB will likely issue subordinate debt to add up to 80
billion yuan to its tier 2 capital ratio in the next 2-3 years,
and does not plan to return to the equity capital market anytime
soon, the bank's president said.
The bank last raised about $10 billion in a Shanghai and
Hong Kong rights issue in 2010, with Singapore state fund
Temasek swooping in to take up BofA's share of the new
shares.
"Our capital adequacy ratio currently meets and exceeds
regulatory requirements, and there is no plan for us to return
to the capital markets," bank president Zhang said.
Tier 2 capital refers to the second most reliable form of
capital for regulators, and includes subordinate securities and
hybrid instruments. By comparison, tier 1 capital ratio refers
to the more liquid common stock or cash holdings.
Most of China's banks including rivals ICBC
, AgBank and Bank of China
all completed their rights issues last
year, prompted by tougher regulatory requirements.
BOFA A LONG-TERM INVESTOR
China's banks have been under pressure due to slowing loan
growth and bad debt problems, sparking market speculation that
Bank of America (BofA) could sell a huge stake in the
Chinese lender.
However, CCB said on Monday it believes BofA is a long-term
investor, and the two sides are in talks to lengthen their
cooperation for another 5 years.
BofA holds a 10 percent stake in the Chinese lender, and
sources told Reuters earlier in August that the U.S. lender is
in talks to sell part of its $17 billion stake in China
Construction Bank.
"From everything we have understood from Bank of America, it
is that first, they intend to remain a long-term investor," CCB
President Zhang Jianguo told reporters in Hong Kong.
"We have a good strong relationship, and it is growing
stronger every day."
Besides the share stake, BofA also provides consultancy
services for various aspects of CCB's business such as credit
cards and risk management. This cooperation has been extended to
end-2012, and the two sides are in talks to extend it after
that.
Some analysts were unconvinced by the bank's claims, with
Macquarie analyst Victor Wang saying it was very likely that
BofA would sell at least part of its stake.
"I don't think the current CEO of BofA is the one who made
the decision to invest in CCB in the first place, so he should
have very little emotional attachment to that investment," Wang
said.
($1 = 6.393 Chinese Yuan)
