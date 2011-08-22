* LGFV loans at 10 pct of all lending, or 580 bln yuan

By Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 22 China Construction Bank (CCB) dismissed concerns about rising bad debts on Monday and said its relationship with Bank of America remains strong despite talk its U.S. partner and shareholder may sell part of its stake.

The reassurances on bad debts from the world's No. 2 bank by market value follow widespread investors' worries that asset quality could severely deteriorate should the Chinese economy slow.

Loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFV), which have been singled out as a potential hotspot for souring lending, now make up about 10 percent of CCB's total advances at about 580 billion yuan, said the bank's Chairman Guo Shuqing.

Such loans had a non-performing loan ratio of about 1.1 percent, roughly in line with the 1.03 percent seen for all loans and advances, Guo told a news conferenceon Monday after reporting a strong 31 percent rise in its first-half net profit.

Some 93 percent of all the bank's loans to local government were backed by cash flows or provisions, the bank said, meaning there is an underlying revenue generator or assets such as land to back up the loan.

"Loans to local governments is not a recent phenomenon," said CCB's President Zhang. "It is not something that appeared in the past two to three years, and we have been extending loans to LGFVs for years."

China's local provincial or city governments are banned from borrowing directly from banks, so many of them set up financing vehicles that take loans to pay for infrastructure projects. These companies have chalked up an estimated 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion) worth of loans as of end-2010, according to China's state auditor.

SUB-DEBT FOR TIER 2 CAPITAL

CCB will likely issue subordinate debt to add up to 80 billion yuan to its tier 2 capital ratio in the next 2-3 years, and does not plan to return to the equity capital market anytime soon, the bank's president said.

The bank last raised about $10 billion in a Shanghai and Hong Kong rights issue in 2010, with Singapore state fund Temasek swooping in to take up BofA's share of the new shares.

"Our capital adequacy ratio currently meets and exceeds regulatory requirements, and there is no plan for us to return to the capital markets," bank president Zhang said.

Tier 2 capital refers to the second most reliable form of capital for regulators, and includes subordinate securities and hybrid instruments. By comparison, tier 1 capital ratio refers to the more liquid common stock or cash holdings.

Most of China's banks including rivals ICBC , AgBank and Bank of China all completed their rights issues last year, prompted by tougher regulatory requirements.

BOFA A LONG-TERM INVESTOR

China's banks have been under pressure due to slowing loan growth and bad debt problems, sparking market speculation that Bank of America (BofA) could sell a huge stake in the Chinese lender.

However, CCB said on Monday it believes BofA is a long-term investor, and the two sides are in talks to lengthen their cooperation for another 5 years.

BofA holds a 10 percent stake in the Chinese lender, and sources told Reuters earlier in August that the U.S. lender is in talks to sell part of its $17 billion stake in China Construction Bank.

"From everything we have understood from Bank of America, it is that first, they intend to remain a long-term investor," CCB President Zhang Jianguo told reporters in Hong Kong.

"We have a good strong relationship, and it is growing stronger every day."

Besides the share stake, BofA also provides consultancy services for various aspects of CCB's business such as credit cards and risk management. This cooperation has been extended to end-2012, and the two sides are in talks to extend it after that.

Some analysts were unconvinced by the bank's claims, with Macquarie analyst Victor Wang saying it was very likely that BofA would sell at least part of its stake.

"I don't think the current CEO of BofA is the one who made the decision to invest in CCB in the first place, so he should have very little emotional attachment to that investment," Wang said.

($1 = 6.393 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Alison Lui and Xie Heng; Writing by Koh Gui Qing and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Andrew Callus)