HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's second-largest lender by market value, said on Monday its strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of America Corp (BofA) will now expire at the end of 2016.

This renewal was premised on an initial 2005 agreement between the two banks to cooperate on areas such as investment banking and e-banking among others, CCB said.

BofA sold about half its stake in China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion last week, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Dan Lalor)