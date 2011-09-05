(Adds detail of Temasek purchase of BofA stake)
HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's second-largest lender by market value, said a cooperation agreement with Bank of America Corp has been extended to the end of 2016.
This renewal was premised on an initial 2005 agreement between the two banks to cooperate on areas such as investment banking and e-banking among others, CCB said on Monday.
BofA sold about half its stake in China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion last week, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital.
Separately on Monday, Singapore state investor Temasek said it bought 4.4 billion CCB shares, about a third the stake BofA put up for sale. Temasek paid HK$4.94 a share and HK$21.7bn ($2.8bn) in total. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.