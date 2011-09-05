(Adds detail of Temasek purchase of BofA stake)

HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's second-largest lender by market value, said a cooperation agreement with Bank of America Corp has been extended to the end of 2016.

This renewal was premised on an initial 2005 agreement between the two banks to cooperate on areas such as investment banking and e-banking among others, CCB said on Monday.

BofA sold about half its stake in China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion last week, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital.

Separately on Monday, Singapore state investor Temasek said it bought 4.4 billion CCB shares, about a third the stake BofA put up for sale. Temasek paid HK$4.94 a share and HK$21.7bn ($2.8bn) in total. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Dan Lalor)