HONG KONG, March 30 China Construction Bank
will see further increases in its ratio of
bad debts this year or next, Chairman Wang Hongzhang said at a
press conference in Hong Kong on Monday, without elaborating.
The bank also plans to open a branch in Switzerland, Wang
said, as Chinese lenders seek to expand their networks overseas
amid slowing profit growth at home.
CCB on Friday posted a 2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit, joining its peers among China's large banks in seeing
falling profits and rising bad loans as the country's economic
growth slows. [ID: nL3N0WL2TM]
China's lenders are planning to expand the practice of
selling bad loans bundled into financial products to reduce the
unpaid debt on their books as profit growth slows and annual
results show a spike in soured loans.
