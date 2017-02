HONG KONG Oct 28 China Construction Bank said on Friday its Chairman Guo Shuqing has resigned due to the need to attend to the state financial work.

"Guo Shuqing has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank," CCB, China's biggest mortgage lender, said in a statement.

Earlier, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-largest bank by market value, said on Friday that its chairman, Xiang Junbo, has resigned. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)