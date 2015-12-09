HONG KONG, Dec 9 (IFR) - China Construction Bank
is marketing a US dollar perpetual non-call five AT1 capital
offshore preference shares in the 4.85 percent area.
The A1/A/A issuer mandated nine banks for the offering.
CCB International, HSBC, UBS and Standard Chartered Bank are
joint global coordinators and China Construction Bank (Asia),
BOCOM International, Citi, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are
joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.
The size of the deal is not yet known, but CCB has approval
to issue up to $3.1 billion.
Investor meetings were held in Singapore and Hong Kong on
Monday and Tuesday.
The offshore preference shares are expected to be rated Ba2
by Moody's and BB by S&P.
CCB mandated banks for the AT1 issue as far back as August
31. Bankers said the deal was delayed for political reasons.
In May CCB issued $2 billion Tier 2 bonds at 3.875 percent,
in an offering that received orders over $7 billion.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and
Daniel Stanton)