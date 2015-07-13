HONG KONG, July 13 (IFR) - China Minsheng Investment Corp
has mandated ABC International, China Construction Bank (Asia)
and UBS as joint global coordinators for a US dollar bond.
Roadshows for the Reg S offering will begin tomorrow in Hong
Kong and Singapore.
The banks will work as joint bookrunners with AMTD Asset
Management, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered.
The deal will have a standby letter of credit by China
Construction Bank Corp Hong Kong branch, and is
expected to be rated A1 by Moody's.
China Minsheng will provide a keepwell deed. The notes are
expected to be issued by Boom Up Investment, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of China Minsheng.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)