HONG KONG, Nov 19 (IFR) - China Construction Bank Asia
is marketing two-year benchmark-sized Dim Sum bonds
in the 4.125 percent area, as part of broader offshore renminbi
financing efforts by China Construction Bank's
subsidiaries.
The Reg S, senior unsecured bonds will list in Hong Kong and
the Bursa Malaysia under English law.
CCB Asia, CCB International, CIMB and HSBC are joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers. CCB Singapore and Bank of
China Hong Kong are joint lead managers.
The bonds are expected to be rated A2 from Moody's.
The last Dim Sum bond to list in Malaysia was from Cagamas
in September 2014.
Meanwhile, CCB's Singapore branch is establishing an
offshore renminbi MTN programme to be listed in the city state.
The programme is subject to internal approval.
DBS Bank is handling the related work.
People familiar with the development say that CCB Singapore
is interested in issuing offshore renminbi bonds after watching
rival banks do the same.
