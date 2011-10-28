HONG KONG Oct 28 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's largest mortgage lender, posted a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday as improved interest income from a rate increase helped offset Beijing's moves to cool the real estate sector.

CCB recorded a July-September net profit of 46.19 billion yuan, up from 39.76 billion yuan recorded a year earlier. It also beat expectations of a 45.65 billion yuan profit from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Worries over the health of China's real estate sector have weighed on the bank's Hong Kong-listed shares this year, pushing them down by more than a fifth so far this year. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng Index is down about 17 percent. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)