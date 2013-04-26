HONG KONG, April 26 China Construction Bank , the world's No.2 lender by market value, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as signs of a rebound in home prices helped to boost lending.

CCB said its net profit was 59.6 billion yuan ($9.66 billion)in January-March, above expectations for 55.2 billion yuan, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts. This was also 16 percent higher than 51.6 billion yuan the bank reported the same period a year ago. ($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Jane Merriman)