* Q3 net profit 46.19 bln yuan vs. 45.65 bln yuan forecast

* NIM 2.68 pct at end-Sept (was 2.66 pct at end-June

* NPL ratio 1.02 pct at end-Sept (was 1.03 pct at end-June

* Shares down over a fifth in 2011, worse than HSI (Adds details, quotes)

By Kelvin Soh and Terril Yue Jones

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Oct 28 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's largest mortgage lender, posted a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday as improved interest income from a rate increase helped offset Beijing's moves to cool the real estate sector.

The bank recorded a July-September net profit of 46.19 billion yuan ($7.2 billion), up from 39.76 billion yuan recorded a year earlier. It also matched the forecast 45.65 billion yuan from a poll of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

CCB, whose major shareholders include Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and Bank of America Corp , reported its earnings after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Bank of China posted results that were also largely in line with expectations.

"Profit in general is slowing and will continue to slow because funding and capital constraints will limit asset growth," said Stanley Li, an analyst with Mirae Asset Securities. "Most banks posted minimal deposit growth, or declines."

The bank's non-performing loan ratio fell 1 basis point to 1.02 percent from 1.03 percent at the end of June, defying expectations that the bank might see its non-performing loans spike if China's real estate market falls.

The current share prices of China's so-called "Big Four" banks implied that the market expected their non-performing loan ratios to rise to as high as 12 percent, Standard Chartered said in a note last week.

Net interest margin widened to 2.68 percent, from 2.66 percent at the end of June, helped by an interest rate increase in July. Rate rises typically help boost interest income because they allows banks to charge more for their loans.

Helping boost earnings was fee and commission income, which rose 40 percent from a year earlier to 21.12 billion yuan. CCB's investment banking arm is CCB International, based out of Hong Kong.

Worries over the health of China's real estate sector have weighed on the bank's Hong Kong-listed shares this year, pushing them down by more than a fifth so far this year. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng Index is down about 17 percent.

"The stock looks oversold despite challenging sector fundamentals," RBS analyst Irene Huang said in a note before the results were announced. "CCB is a defensive play with a strong capital position and sound near-term credit quality."

China has been trying to rein in its red-hot real estate sector this year, with Premier Wen Jiabao saying earlier this month that all local governments must step up efforts to cool the property market.

"The group paid great attention to the development of real estate control policies and trends in the real estate market," the bank said in the statement posted with the Hong Kong bourse.

($1 = 6.359 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)