HONG KONG Aug 26 China Construction Bank, the country's No.2 lender, said first-half earnings rose 14.5 percent, its smallest half-year increase since 2009 , as new regulations bit away at its ability to charge freely for services such as financial advice.

CCB said it made a net profit of 106.28 billion yuan in January-June, higher than the 92.8 billion yuan it recorded a year ago and better than expectations for a 100.8 billion yuan net profit, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

In the second quarter, the bank made a net profit of 54.78 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculation of company figures. This was better than expectations for 50.8 billion yuan, according to the same Reuters survey. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)