HONG KONG Aug 25 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's No.2 lender, reported a 12.7 percent rise in first-half net profit, broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Net profit totalled 119.96 billion yuan in the January-June period, up from 106.28 billion yuan in the same period last year, CCB said in a statement on Sunday. That compared with expectations for a 118.3 billion yuan profit, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.

In the second quarter, CCB made a net profit of 60.4 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's figures.

CCB is the first of China's "Big Four" banks to report results for the latest quarter. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd is scheduled to report results on Wednesday, followed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China on Thursday. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)