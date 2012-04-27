UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
HONG KONG, April 27 China Construction Bank , the world's second-biggest bank by market value, reported a less than expected 9 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Friday, hit by a slowdown in the growth of fee and commission income.
CCB said it made a net profit of 51.51 billion yuan in the first three months of the year, lower than the average forecast of 52.7 billion yuan given in a Reuters survey of five analysts but up on the 47.2 billion yuan the bank reported for the same period a year ago.
CCB's fee income rose 5 percent in the quarter, dragging down the bank's overall earnings that saw net interest income rising 15 percent.
CCB's Hong Kong-listed shares are up about 9 percent so far this year, worse than the 12 percent advance on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.