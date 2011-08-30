HONG KONG Aug 30 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's No.2 lender by market value, said on Tuesday that it will sign a five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of America Corp within days.

CCB also said in a statement that it understood the reason for BofA's stake sale, and that the U.S. lender had said it remained committed as a long-term investor.

BofA sold about half of its stake in CCB for $8.3 billion on Monday, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital. (Reporting by Victoria Bi; Editing by Chris Lewis)