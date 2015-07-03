MILAN, July 3 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
, the country's second-biggest bank, opened its first
Italian branch in Milan on Friday, further expanding its
presence in Europe.
CCB opened branches in Barcelona and Amsterdam in the past
few days.
A foothold in Italy's financial capital would help CCB
promote trade between the euro zone's third-largest economy and
China, which rose 8 percent in value last year to $47 billion,
the bank said.
CCB said it was targeting medium- and large-sized Italian
companies that have commercial ties with China or invest there.
"The opening of our Milanese branch ... is an important step
towards improving our network abroad," CCB Chairman Wang
Hongzhang said in a statement.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)