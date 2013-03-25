HONG KONG, March 25 China Construction Bank's ratio of non-performing real estate loans reached 0.98 percent at the end of 2012, Chief Executive Wang Hongzhang said on Monday.

China's No.2 lender reported a 14 percent rise in 2012 net profit on Sunday, its slowest profit growth as a publicly listed company, hit by a slowdown in the fees it charges customers. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)