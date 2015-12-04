HONG KONG, Dec 4 (IFR) - China Construction Bank, rated
A1/A/A, has mandated nine banks for a proposed issue of US
dollar AT1 capital preference shares.
The bank has hired CCB International, HSBC, UBS and Standard
Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators and China
Construction Bank (Asia), BOCOM International, Citi, JP Morgan
and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers
to arrange investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong
commencing on Monday.
A Reg S offering of Basel III-compliant AT1 capital
preference shares denominated in US dollars may follow subject
to market conditions. The offshore preference shares are
expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by S&P.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby)