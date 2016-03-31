BEIJING, March 31 The president of China
Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the
country's second-largest lender, said the bank will "try to keep
positive" net profit growth in 2016.
Wang Zuji also told a news conference on Thursday that
China's banking regulator is studying a lower minimum loan loss
provision ratio.
CCB released earnings on Wednesday along with other Chinese
banks that reported small profit growth in 2015.
CCB reported a 2.5 percent fall in profit for the fourth
quarter, weaker than analyst estimates.
