SHANGHAI Oct 30 China's fifth-biggest lender
Bank of Communications Co Ltd posted a 3.4
percent gain in third-quarter net profit, missing analyst
estimates, as margins shrank and non-performing loans rose.
Net profit rose to 13.88 billion yuan ($2.28 billion) in
July-September from 13.43 billion yuan a year earlier, BoComm
said on Wednesday. That compares with an average estimate of
15.08 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Net interest margins fell to 2.53 percent from 2.56 percent
at the end of June.
The bank's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.01 percent
from 0.99 percent at the end of the first half.
($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)