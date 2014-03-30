SHANGHAI, March 30 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second biggest bank, posted a 9.2 percent rise in net profits for the final three months of 2013, becoming the third of China's four biggest banks to beat market forecasts.

Its net profit rose to 38.18 billion yuan ($6.15 billion) from 35 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012. That compares with an average estimate of 37.4 billion yuan given in a poll by Thomson Reuters of 12 analysts.

For the full year, net profit rose to 214.66 billion yuan from 193.2 billion yuan in 2012.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose slightly to 0.99 percent at the end of December 2013 from 0.98 percent three months earlier.

Interest income increased by 10.29 percent in 2013, while gains in fees and commissions rose by 11.52 percent.

The bank's net interest margin was 2.74 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 2.71 percent at the end of the third.

Bank of China Ltd and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , also beat estimates when they released their fourth quarter earnings last week, with China's banks showing resilience even as the country's economy slows. ($1=6.2122 yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)