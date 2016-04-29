SHANGHAI, April 29 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The last one of China's Big Five banks to report first-quarter earnings, CCB said in a statement its profit reached 67.95 billion yuan ($10.5 billion) in the three months through March from 67 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.63 percent by end-March, from 1.58 percent at the end of 2015.

($1 = 6.4830 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matt Miller in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)