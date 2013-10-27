(Corrects Q3 net profit to 56.8 billion yuan from 56.5 billion, percent change to 9.4 pct from 8.9 pct)

SHANGHAI Oct 27 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's No.2 lender, posted a rise in third-quarter net profit of 9.4 percent, slightly missing estimates.

Net profit rose to 56.8 billion yuan in July-September from 51.91 billion yuan a year earlier, CCB said on Sunday. That compares with an average estimate of 57.69 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

(Reporting By Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Michael Perry and Jane Baird)