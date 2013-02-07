Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Taiwan has accepted CCB application to open its first branch, not approved the first branch.)
TAIPEI Feb 7 Taiwan has accepted an application from China Construction Bank (CCB) to set up its first branch in Taipei, the top financial regulator said on Thursday, in the latest sign of warming financial ties across the Taiwan Strait.
Bank of China and Bank of Communications have opened their first branches on the island.
Business ties between the both sides have gathered steam. On Wednesday, China's yuan traded in Taiwan for the first time, a further step in Beijing's march to boost the currency's global reach and promote deeper economic integration with its one-time political foe. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.