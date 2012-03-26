BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
HONG KONG, March 26 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's second-largest lender by market capitalisation, said on Monday that 85.7 percent of all its local government loans are covered by cash flows.
The bank, valued at $193 billion, said outstanding local government loans totalled 429.8 billion yuan ($68.14 billion) at the end of last year. ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.