HONG KONG, March 26 China Construction Bank Corp , the world's second-largest lender by market capitalisation, said on Monday that 85.7 percent of all its local government loans are covered by cash flows.

The bank, valued at $193 billion, said outstanding local government loans totalled 429.8 billion yuan ($68.14 billion) at the end of last year. ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)