HONG KONG, May 3 (IFR) - The surprise privatisation of a
state-owned Chinese construction company has ignited a debate
over creditors' rights in the country's fast-growing capital
markets.
China City Construction Holding Group spooked
onshore and offshore bondholders last week with a sudden
announcement of a change in its shareholder structure, which
transformed it into a privately owned company.
Onshore creditors reacted angrily, upset that they were not
informed in advance of the change, while the group's offshore
Dim Sum bonds jumped initially on hopes the move would trigger a
put option.
China City's abrupt mutation is the latest challenge to the
long-held belief that Chinese state-owned enterprises are safer
credits than their private-sector counterparts.
Onshore investors are already digesting a first wave of
defaults from state-run firms and analysts expect more
privatisations to follow as China rebalances its economy and
cuts its support for inefficient companies.
"The China City incident will have a wider impact," said a
Hong Kong-based trader. "Investors used to buy Chinese SOE paper
on the assumption that the government would bail them out in
case of funding troubles, but that has to change."
Who is Huinong?
China City said last Monday it was now 99 percent under the
control of Huinong Fund, an investment company that counts China
Great Wall Asset Management, ICBC, CCB, BOC and Citigroup Global
among its shareholders.
"The move was aligned with strategic decisions by certain
national department," the company said in the filing.
When China City issued Dim Sum bonds in June 2014, China
City Development Academy, wholly owned by the Ministry of
Housing and Urban Rural Development, controlled a 98.53 percent
stake.
The issuer did not say when, why or how the change took
place, but said it would not have an impact on its ability to
repay the bonds. It was rated AA+ onshore before the change,
though its Dim Sum bonds were unrated.
Meanwhile, it also said that some of its project assets, as
opposed to its financial assets and real-estate business, had
been transferred to Hong Kong-listed Chun Wo Development, now
known as China City Construction Group Holdings.
Chun Wo Development assumed the new company name in early
March as a result of a backdoor listing and asset injection.
Huinong Fund holds 59.16 percent of the Hong Kong listco via
China New Way Investment, according to exchange filings. The
mainland-incorporated China City owns 9.19 percent, GT Winners,
which the founding family of Chun Wo Development control, owns
8.93 percent, and 22.72 percent is in public hands.
Huinong's name is far from well known among mainland
investors, but the fund's links to China City appear to pre-date
its latest investment. China City Construction held a 20% stake
in Huinong Fund as of last September, according to the
prospectus for its onshore medium-term notes issued in February.
"Who can tell me who on earth is this Huinong Fund?" asked
an onshore bond underwriter on Chinese social media.
Huinong Fund appeared as a cornerstone investor in Bank of
Zhengzhou's Hong Kong IPO in December. Its manager is Beijing
Shang Finance Management, which is 99.83 percent under the
control of Chinese businessman Wei Lidong, according to Shang
Finance's website and regulatory filings.
Wei used to work for New Horizon Capital, Unicredit Group
and Huarong Asset Management, the website showed.
The level of disclosure around the changes has upset holders
of the group's 17.15 billion renminbi outstanding domestic
bonds.
"Should not the issuer have convened a bondholder meeting
before taking initiatives to make such a big change?" asked
another onshore bond trader.
Onshore creditors have no contractual protection from a
change of control, as covenants remain extremely rare in China's
vast domestic market.
Onshore analysts, however, have been calling for a change to
that approach, publishing reports intended to encourage the
adoption of protection clauses used in offshore bonds.
'Negotiable' put
China City's offshore creditors do have a change-of-control
put option on the 5.350 percent 2017 Dim Sum bonds.
However, even holders of those bonds face an uncertain
future after a company official termed the contract
"negotiable".
"The shareholder change should have triggered a CoC put on
its Dim Sum '17 in our view," said Ross Lee, a fixed-income
analyst with Bank of China (Hong Kong).
The Dim Sum bonds give holders a put option at 101 percent
of their principal "if China City Construction Holding Group
ceases to own 100% of the issuer; or the Chinese central
government ceases to own, directly or indirectly, 98.53 percent
of the company".
Even without knowing the exact ownership details, China City
Construction's 20 percent stake in Huinong Fund means those
conditions are likely to have been triggered.
However, a company official in China City's financing
department told IFR on Wednesday that it would hold talks with
offshore investors to convince them to keep holding the bonds.
"Actually, it is not an obligation for us to redeem the
bonds. It is negotiable," said the official.
"From the company's point of view, we hope we will not have
to redeem the bonds as the initial fundraising (Dim Sum
bonds)was planned to go along with our projects," he said,
suggesting the redemption of the bonds might affect some
projects.
The Dim Sum bonds are trading well below par, making a put
at 101 an attractive option, but, after rising to 95/96 on
Tuesday, the notes fell back to 89/90 last Friday as uncertainty
crept in.
China International Capital Corp estimated in a report that
the debt-to-capital ratio (total debt/total debt plus total
assets) of China City rose to 69% as at the end of last
September and expected new funding would become difficult to
source after the recent chaos.
The China City official said the company planned to meet
both offshore and onshore bondholders in the coming days to
provide more explanations as to why they made such changes and
how it would benefit the company.
However, the reputational damage may already have been done.
